The Phoenix
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
The Phoenix
Our world is burning, what comes next?
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Eric Holthaus
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
The Texas blackout is an environmental justice disaster
This historic winter storm has created a situation in which the state's over-reliance on fossil fuels is having disastrous results. A Green New Deal could fix it.
Eric Holthaus
10
Comment
3
Share
Share
New
Top
Community
What is The Phoenix?
About
Bitcoin is now worth $50,000 — and it's ruining the planet faster than ever
Your favorite libertarian nerdbucks have never had a bigger environmental footprint.
Eric Holthaus
Feb 17
17
Comment
24
Share
Share
Tuesday Thread: Mutual aid for Texas
This week, one of the worst winter storms in US history is hitting the deep South. In Texas, an “electric grid emergency” has plunged one-third …
Eric Holthaus
Feb 16
25
Comment
8
Share
Share
Tuesday Thread: Tomorrow is my 40th birthday. Tell me how much you love me. <3
I have absolutely zero shame. I’ve decided this is one of the main benefits of being 40. Completely shamelessly, I’d love to hear how my presenc…
Eric Holthaus
Feb 9
45
Comment
44
Share
Share
The rural South is a perfect example of the climate emergency. Why aren't we talking more a…
Centuries of injustice have made the South what it is today. Ingrid Cruz writes about how Mississippi is advocating for a more sustainable future.
Eric Holthaus
Feb 8
3
Comment
2
Share
Share
Joe Biden should declare a climate emergency
A new bill introduced by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Earl Blumenauer would require the president to invoke emergency powers to tackle th…
Eric Holthaus
Feb 7
15
Comment
9
Share
Share
Tuesday Thread: Does capitalism have a role in a Just Transition?
I’ve been struggling with this series of thoughts for years: We’re so entrenched in a capitalist, extractive, exploitative economy. We’ve got to…
Eric Holthaus
Feb 2
65
Comment
81
Share
Share
What you're feeling right now... that's hope.
The cracks in the old world are breaking, and we're finally entering a world where climate justice will prevail. We can get there by listening.
Eric Holthaus
Feb 1
13
Comment
6
Share
Share
See all
The Phoenix
Subscribe
What is The Phoenix?
Archive
My Account
© 2021 Eric Holthaus. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts