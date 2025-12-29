Table of Contents:

Introduction: Why Voice AI Is Becoming Workflow Infrastructure Revenue Capture & Transaction Intake Case Studies: Wendy’s, Apollo Hospitals (Apollo 24|7) Service Delivery & Customer Support Case Studies: Meesho, Smartness Revenue Recovery & Accounts Receivable Case Study: Southwest Recovery Services Trust, Risk & Compliance Case Studies: HSBC UK, Barclays Conclusion

Introduction: Why Voice AI Is Becoming Workflow Infrastructure

My fascination with voice AI deepened during my summer internship at Amazon, where I worked at the intersection of Alexa voice AI and the smart home ecosystem. Since then, I’ve contributed to projects spanning multiple industries focusing on applying voice AI to real business workflows - not just to save time and effort, but to meaningfully scale operations and elevate the quality of customer experience.

While the technology itself has scaled rapidly and advanced significantly, I believe its real value and true validation comes from how effectively it is applied within business workflows. This has been the core problem statement I’ve been working on over the past few months, and it made me curious to draw inspiration from how other industries are leveraging similar capabilities. This piece is a synthesis of those learnings and observations.

Voice AI has moved well beyond “press 1 for billing.” As per Grand View Research, the global voice AI generators market is growing at a CAGR of 29.6% and expected to reach USD 21.8 Bn by 2030. Understanding the trends in such a hyper-growth sector is crucial if you are in the industry and want to stay abreast with what’s happening around.

I’ve structured this article around the different stages in the lifecycle of business workflows that are most disrupted by voice AI, along with case studies for each stage to illustrate how these applications have materialized in the real world.

Revenue capture & transaction intake Service delivery & customer support Revenue recovery & accounts receivable Trust, risk & compliance

Revenue capture & transaction intake

Across industries, leaders are increasingly treating voice as a revenue and transaction channel, not just a support cost - because a meaningful share of high-intent demand still shows up as real-time conversations (phone calls, voice kiosks, in-car voice, voice assistants). The workflow they’re optimizing is essentially:

Demand → capture → structure the order/reservation → confirm → route to fulfillment (POS/KDS/reservations system) → upsell where appropriate

A few common mental models show up across deployments:

Front-door transaction layer (not just an IVR): Voice AI isn’t there to deflect calls; it’s there to complete the transaction and push clean data into POS/KDS/reservation systems (often with a human fallback).

Throughput engine for peak hours: The goal is to remove the ordering bottleneck - reduce service time, increase order completion, and keep staff focused on prep and handoff. It can also be deployed during after-hours to capture any missed opportunities.

Guardrails + integration > pure conversation: The best results usually come when the system is tightly constrained around offerings/menu/reservation rules and integrated with POS/reservations - rather than being a totally open-ended chatbot.

Case studies:

Wendy’s

Wendy’s scaled its FreshAI, a voice AI system that automates drive-thru ordering, (alongside digital menu boards) as a top-of-funnel transaction intake play - automating order taking, improving the in-restaurant operating rhythm, and using AI-driven suggestions to lift check size. The rollout is positioned as part of a broader customer experience strategy focused on personalization, convenience, and hospitality. The core impact:

Target rollout to 500+ restaurants by end of 2025 (FreshAI + digital menu boards).

Already deployed to 160+ U.S. restaurants in Q1 2025

Broader digital performance cited alongside this strategy: digital mix reached over 20% of total sales in Q1; conversion rate hit an all-time high (not solely attributed to FreshAI).

Improved order accuracy and efficiency as staff can focus on speed of service and correct order delivery

What did Wendy’s implement in the customer journey:

They inserted FreshAI at the earliest conversion choke point - the drive-thru speaker: FreshAI is deployed as the order-taker at the drive-thru, automating the conversation customers normally have with a crew member. The intent is to make ordering faster and more consistent while keeping humans focused on execution and hospitality. The experience is designed to handle real drive-thru ordering complexity (not a rigid script): Wendy’s explicitly frames FreshAI as solving problems traditional rule-based chatbots struggle with - casual conversation, slang, and heavy customization - by using generative AI that adapts in real time instead of following a narrow decision tree. Orders flow into restaurant systems (POS + hardware), with guardrails: In the Google Cloud partnership announcement, Wendy’s described the system as being powered by Google’s foundational LLMs using Wendy’s menu data, business rules / conversation guardrails, and integration with restaurant hardware and the POS - so the outcome of the conversation becomes an executable order, not just text. “Human-in-the-loop” is built into the workflow: Wendy’s positions FreshAI as an assistant that empowers the crew, not a replacement. Success is measured in “orders submitted without human intervention,” but the operating model expects crew to stay available for exceptions and to focus on speed-of-service and getting the order out accurately. They paired voice automation with adjacent accuracy tooling downstream: Alongside the drive-thru voice AI, Wendy’s is rolling out tools like menu item label printers (to ensure customizations are executed correctly) and smart delivery scales (to confirm all items are included), reinforcing the perfect order promise after the order is captured.

[Source: 1]

Apollo Hospitals (via Apollo 24|7)

Apollo 24|7 built an omnichannel booking and engagement stack where patients can discover services and complete bookings inside familiar channels - most notably WhatsApp, and (for appointment handling) voice integrated into their customer care workflows. The core impact:

+49% increase in bookings using WhatsApp Flows vs their usual chatbot booking approach

+72% increase in average revenue per order using WhatsApp Flows vs usual chatbot booking approach

20% decrease in calls to the customer care center after integrating Voice API (with quicker query resolution)

How Apollo 24|7 is using voice + conversational automation to improve top-of-funnel and booking:

They redesigned booking as a native in-chat transaction (WhatsApp Flows): Apollo 24|7 moved diagnostic test booking into a single, end-to-end flow that lives entirely inside WhatsApp. Instead of sending users across links and forms, the conversation itself becomes the booking interface: patients can select the relevant test, request home collection or a kit where applicable, pick a date and time, and apply a coupon - all without leaving the chat. This reduces friction at the exact moment of conversion. The less context-switching a patient has to do, the more likely they are to complete the booking (and the more likely they are to add higher-value services). They used acquisition + re-engagement channels that drop users directly into the booking flow: To drive bookings, Apollo 24|7 shortened the path from “interest” to “confirmed appointment” by pushing traffic straight into WhatsApp. Their campaign combined click-to-WhatsApp ads (to acquire or retarget), offline QR codes (to convert physical touchpoints like leaflets and pharmacy posters), and WhatsApp messages (to re-engage existing users). This is essentially lowest-friction conversion: marketing → WhatsApp → Flow → booking, with fewer steps where users typically drop off. Where “voice” comes in - recovering drop-offs and routing patients: On the appointment side, the setup also uses voice as a support channel - routing patients to the right consultant and calling back users who drop off or get disconnected mid-booking. That’s a simple but high-leverage conversion recovery loop in healthcare, where abandoned booking attempts are often high intent.

[Sources: 1, 2]

Service delivery & customer support

As we all have seen and experienced, in service delivery, voice AI isn’t a nice-to-have anymore - it’s becoming the front door to resolution for customers who still default to calling when something is urgent, confusing, or high-stakes. The north star is shifting from deflect calls to resolve intent fast, safely, and empathetically, while keeping a seamless human handoff for edge cases. That means leaders increasingly evaluate voice AI on whether it can operate reliably under real constraints like peak spikes, noisy audio, multilingual callers, regulated policy language, safety routing, etc.

Common mental models show up across voice AI deployments in service delivery & customer support:

Resolution engine (not just deflection): The goal isn’t to make calls go away, it’s to solve the customer’s problem end-to-end—answer, authenticate if needed, take the action, and only escalate when the issue truly requires a human.

Triage + routing layer (get to the right place fast): Voice AI needs to act as the smart front desk - identify the right intent, gather the minimum necessary context, and route the customer to the right queue or specialist. The win is fewer transfers, less repetition, and lower customer effort.

Surge absorber for peak demand: In many industries, call volume is spiky (outages, travel disruption, payment failures). Voice AI is treated as elastic capacity - handle the surge, keep wait times sane, and protect CSAT - while human agents focus on the hardest cases.

Guardrails + system integration > free-form chat: The best deployments are tightly grounded in approved policies, knowledge sources, and backend systems (CRM, billing, scheduling). They prioritize reliable actions and compliant answers over open-ended conversation - especially in regulated or high-stakes contexts.

Case studies:

Meesho - India (in collaboration with ElevenLabs)

Meesho used ElevenLabs voice AI tools to deploy a real-time AI voice agent to automate high-volume customer support calls - especially “where is my order?” style queries like delivery status, delays, cancellations, and refunds - in Hindi and English, with a focus on keeping the experience empathetic and human-like at massive scale. The core impact:

Handles 60,000+ customer calls per day

Reported 95% resolution rate, significantly reducing the need for human intervention/escalations

~50% improvement in average handle time (AHT)

+10% higher CSAT after deploying the voice bot experience

~75% lower per-call cost vs human-operated calls

What did Meesho implement?

A real-time voice agent at the highest-volume support entry point (voice calls): Meesho deployed a voicebot that answers customer calls and handles the most common “where is my order?” flows - so customers get instant support in natural speech without waiting for an agent. Multilingual support: The voice agent supports both Hindi and English from day one, enabling Meesho to serve a broad base of users in India in the languages they naturally speak on calls. Engineered for real Indian calling conditions (noise, interruptions, basic devices): The bot is described as handling peak seasonal demand reliably and includes interruption intelligence to distinguish affirmations (ji/okay/yes) from true interruptions - keeping conversations fluid instead of stopping mid-sentence. It’s also framed as robust for noisy environments and accessible to users on basic smartphones. Designed the workflow to maximize containment while reducing handle time: By focusing on high-frequency intents and resolving many queries without human intervention, the implementation is explicitly positioned around reducing AHT and freeing human agents for complex cases.

[Sources: 1, 2]

Smartness (in collaboration with ElevenLabs)

Smartness (Italian SaaS serving hospitality operators globally) built two internal voice agents using ElevenLabs Conversational AI: a Support Agent that captures customer inquiries during off-hours and turns them into prioritized Zendesk tickets, and an AI SDR Agent that engages qualified leads and schedules product demos - so the company can offer more continuous service while reducing time spent on low-priority sales outreach. The core impact:

Continuous customer support coverage during off-hours by capturing inquiries and converting them into prioritized Zendesk tickets

Sales team time reclaimed: the AI SDR agent reduces time human SDRs spend on lower-priority accounts by handling initial outreach and booking demos

Implementation:

Inserted an AI Support Agent at the after-hours support choke point: it collects customer requests when the team is offline and automatically creates prioritized tickets in Zendesk. They operationalized the handoff by auto-creating prioritized Zendesk tickets: Instead of just collecting a voicemail or transcript, the agent turns the interaction into a structured Zendesk ticket that’s already prioritized - so the support queue starts the next day with clearer triage. They used a helpdesk integration pattern that makes the agent ticket-native: ElevenLabs’ Zendesk integration is designed to let voice agents create tickets and use historical ticket data/knowledge base to resolve issues faster. The Smartness story explicitly confirms ticket creation + prioritization; the broader Zendesk integration capabilities show the typical way this is implemented technically. Added an AI SDR Agent at the top-of-funnel qualification step: it behaves like a virtual sales rep - engages qualified leads and schedules product demonstrations, reducing manual SDR effort on low-priority accounts.

[Sources: 1]

Revenue recovery & accounts receivable

Voice AI can be leveraged wherever revenue is leaking because a human couldn’t get to the call: unanswered inbound traffic, after-hours calls, low-connectivity outbound campaigns, or agents spending time on repeatable verification + payment flows. The winning pattern is not to replace collectors - it’s to expand coverage and tighten execution: automate the repeatable steps (reach, verify, negotiate within guardrails, take payment, document outcomes), and escalate exceptions to humans fast.

Common mental models show up across deployments:

Coverage > headcount: use voice agents to answer every inbound call (including after-hours) and run large outbound campaigns without staffing spikes.

RPC/PTP as the funnel: collections teams treat Right Party Contact (RPC) and Promise-to-Pay (PTP) like conversion metrics, and voice AI is optimized against those.

Compliance-first conversation design: constrain what the agent can say/do (disclosures, permitted offers, escalation rules), then scale.

Payment as the end-state: best systems don’t chat - they drive to an executable outcome (on-call payment, payment portal handoff, or a documented arrangement).

Case study:

Southwest Recovery Services

Southwest Recovery Services adopted Skit.ai’s Voice AI to automate a portion of inbound debt-collection calls - especially to handle call volume they couldn’t cover and to answer outside business hours - while maintaining a live-agent transfer path when needed. The core impact:

10× ROI reported within a few weeks of going live.

50% Right-Party Contact (RPC) rate and 10% Promise-to-Pay (PTP) rate reported

Enabled 24/7 assistance for consumers and improved agent productivity (agents focus on transfers + exceptions)

Implementation:

Inserted voice AI at the inbound front door: Skit.ai answers inbound consumer calls first, then transfers to a live agent when requested.

Automated core collections intents with guardrails: the deployment targets common inbound intents (questions, next steps), then routes to RPC / PTP flows and escalation paths.

Enabled end-to-end resolution options: the solution is described as supporting on-call payment processing and negotiation capabilities, pushing conversations toward closure rather than deflection.

Expanded beyond inbound once stable: the CEO quote also references automation across outbound calls (scale + cost efficiency) once the model proved out.

[Source: 1]

Trust, risk & compliance

Trust and compliance is where voice AI stops being convenient and starts being critical. When real money, identity, safety, or sensitive data is on the line, the voice channel becomes a prime target for fraud, and at the same time, customers have near-zero patience for clunky security rituals. The north star here is shifting from more authentication steps to smarter, lower-friction verification. In practice, leaders evaluate voice AI in this workflow on whether it can hold up under hard constraints - spoofing and deepfakes, regulatory auditability, bias across accents and languages, privacy and consent requirements - all while keeping the experience fast enough that customers don’t abandon the interaction.

Common mental models show up across deployments:

Silent security layer (verify while you talk): Instead of interrogating customers with knowledge-based questions, teams use passive voice biometrics to confirm identity during normal conversation - reducing friction while improving security.

Risk engine + step-up: Voice becomes one signal in a broader risk model. If risk is low, let the user proceed quickly; if risk is high (new device, unusual behavior, suspected spoof), trigger step-up authentication or route to a specialist.

Deepfake era readiness (liveness + multi-layer defense): As synthetic voice improves, leaders increasingly assume voice can be spoofed and plan for layered defenses (liveness detection, multi-signal scoring, and continuous monitoring).

Case Studies :

HSBC UK

HSBC UK embedded Voice ID (voice biometrics) directly into its telephone banking authentication flow, so callers can be verified by matching their live voice to a stored voiceprint, instead of relying primarily on knowledge-based security questions that fraudsters can sometimes steal or guess. The bank positions Voice ID as a practical way to make phone banking both easier for legitimate customers and harder for impersonation scams, and it pairs the “verify the customer” use case with a second line of defense. The core impact (as of 2021):

~£249M prevented from being lost to telephone fraudsters

Attempted telephone banking fraud down 50% year-on-year.

43,000+ fraudulent phone calls identified since the technology was introduced in the UK

£981M+ of customers’ money protected since introduction

Voice ID was used by 2.8M+ active customers, and HSBC said it was enrolling ~14,000 customers per week at the time

Implementation:

Inserted Voice ID at the authentication choke point: during a normal phone banking call, the system checks whether the caller’s voice matches the voiceprint held on file, allowing faster, lower-friction verification than repeated Q&A security steps. Added a fraudster-voice cross-check capability: beyond verifying legitimate customers, HSBC describes building a library of fraudsters’ voice prints to cross-check new incoming calls, turning Voice ID into both an authentication tool and a fraud detection layer. Positioned it as part of a broader channel strategy: the announcement situates Voice ID inside a wider push to manage high contact volumes (e.g., new voice response system handling 450k+ calls/week) while steering general queries to chat - suggesting HSBC was thinking about risk + operational load together, not in isolation.

[Source: 1]

Other examples: Barclays Customer Service Solutions

Conclusion

I’ve come to believe the real value of voice AI is validated only when it is embedded into workflows in a way that drives measurable outcomes. That has been the core problem statement I’ve been working on over the past few months and it’s what made me curious to study how other teams are deploying voice AI in the wild. This article is a synthesis of those observations.

Across the case studies, one pattern keeps repeating: the best deployments don’t treat voice as a standalone bot. They treat it as a workflow primitive. That means voice AI is judged less by how human it sounds, and more by whether it can reliably do three things:

Capture structured intent from messy, real-world speech, Push that intent into systems of record (POS/CRM/helpdesk/payment rails), and Operate under constraints -peak demand, multilingual accents, regulatory policy, fraud risk - while handing off gracefully when needed.

If there’s one meta-takeaway, it’s this: voice AI creates value when it changes the shape of a workflow. It either (a) removes a bottleneck at the moment of intent, (b) increases resolution capacity during spikes, (c) drives recovery where humans can’t reach at scale, or (d) embeds security without breaking experience.

I believe that the next wave of differentiation won’t come from voice sounding more human - it will come from voice being more operational: deeper integrations, tighter guardrails, clearer measurement, and faster iteration loops. The teams that win will be the ones that treat voice AI not as a channel experiment, but as workflow infrastructure.