Election Night livestream with HEATED
Join me tonight starting at 6:30pm ET for live climate-themed election coverage with Emily Atkin and 20+ of our closest friends, colleagues, and candidates for office.
We are in a climate emergency. And you were born at just the right moment to help change everything.
Subscribe to The Phoenix to support independent climate journalism at a critical moment in history.
Today is Election Day. The stakes are enormous, we all know that by now. We are scared, angry, hopeful, and nervous. We are in a revolutionary moment. We are fighting for our future.
This year has been incalculably hard for almost everyone on almost every level. By some estimates, almost 50% of Americans age 18-29 have developed at least occasional clinical symptoms of anxiety and depression. Amid the climate emergency, the racial uprising, the pandemic, and our always-on capitalist culture, we are experiencing a collective trauma that is unprecedented.
Tonight, I want to offer you an escape from that.
Checking out completely tonight is OK, I have a lot of friends and family who are planning on shutting off the news entirely. If you’re interested in following along with the results, as an alternative to doomscrolling or watching cable news, I’d love to invite you to a YouTube livestream I’m co-hosting with Emily Atkin of HEATED.
HEATED is the yang to The Phoenix’s yin. If the Phoenix is focused on how we build a better world from the ashes of our burning planet, HEATED is all about figuring out exactly who started the fire and holding them accountable. In my opinion, Emily is the Sunrise Movement of climate journalists – a courageous and confident agitator that gets results and doesn’t compromise. In the process, she’s transformed climate journalism. Here’s more about why she started HEATED, in her own words. You can check out HEATED and subscribe for free here:
Here’s how to join tonight’s livestream
We’ll start streaming on Emily’s YouTube channel around 6:30pm ET and keep it going until we run out of steam.
Here’s the direct link:
We’ll be joined by more than two dozen guests throughout the evening, all in a very relaxed vibe. There’ll be drinks and Halloween candy (and probably more drinks). We’ll be your companions on an otherwise pretty potentially terrifying night.
I’m mostly excited about our lineup of guests, which is absolutely stunning.
Here’s who we have so far (subject to change):
Youth activist Alexandria Villaseñor
DNC climate rabblerouser RL Miller
Climate essay prodigy Mary Heglar
Miami-based meteorologist John Morales
Earther managing editor Brian Kahn
Climate policy staffer for Bernie Sanders Katie Thomas
Co-author of All We Can Save Katharine Wilkinson
Co-founder of 350.org and director of Fossil Free Media Jamie Henn
Author of The Breaking Point, a Substack on climate justice Rachel Ramirez
Co-author of A Planet to Win: Why We Need a Green New Deal Thea Riofrancos
Anishinaabe activist Ashley Fairbanks
The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff
Director of the McHarg Center for Urbanism and Ecology Billy Fleming
Pennsylvania State Representative & Climate Power co-chair Malcolm Kenyatta
Disasterologist Dr. Samantha Montano
Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Josh Fox
TIME magazine climate journalist Justin Worland
Policy manager for Climate Generation Sarah Goodspeed
Investigative climate journalist Antonia Juhasz
Shinnecock water scholar and water protector Dr. Kelsey Leonard
Journalist and former Bernie Sanders speechwriter David Sirota
Executive Director of the Center for Biological Diversity Kierán Suckling
Climate scientist and candidate for US Senate in Wyoming Merav Ben-David
Yassamin Ansari, who is running a climate-focused campaign for city council in Phoenix, Arizona.
Just a disclaimer, neither Emily or I have ever done anything like this before, so who really knows what’s going to happen exactly! But we won’t hold anything back and we’ll do the best we can to create a safe space for us to laugh and (hopefully not cry too much) together.
Just to be extra sure you have all the right details, be sure to follow both Emily and me on Twitter, I’ll be trying to keep a running list of who’s on with us at any given time and how you can join.
Even if you can’t join, please be sure to take care of yourself tonight. Here’s some great climate-relevant self-care tips from Yes Magazine and my good friend Thelma Young Lutanatabua. We need you in this fight, no matter what happens.
|3
|1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.