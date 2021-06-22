The drought in the West is climate change. We need to say that.

Heat makes drought worse. Drought makes heat worse. A feedback loop this extreme wouldn't be possible without global warming.

Eric Holthaus
We are in a climate emergency. And you were born at just the right moment to help change everything.

In the past few years, as the weather has grown more and more severe, as hurricane seasons have blossomed, as fire seasons have become year-round, as our reservoirs are drying up, we’re still struggling with collectively understanding a deep and haunting truth: This is climate change.

Sure, we may know scientifically that the world is getting warmer. We’ve all seen the documentaries about the melting glaciers. But I never really imagined it would be like this.

And I’m definitely not alone. Although climate coverage is growing in the media, it still sharply lags coverage of the weather, which means too often that folks are just not connecting the dots. We’re not getting the emergency message of the climate emergency.

If climate change isn't even showing up in stories about intense heat, I have very little hope for the media's ability to cover the more nuanced aspects of the problem.

June 19th 2021

We’re just hours into summer, and some remarkable records have already been set:

And it’s still only June. Heat like this is coming more than a month before the hottest days of summer. This connection between heat and drought should be leading the news and it’s just… not.

In fact, as the drought has grown worse over the past three months, search traffic for climate has actually declined after peaking on Earth Day:

I’m worried that what we’ve come to associate with climate change: recycling, protecting endangered species, “saving the planet” is too distant and far too removed from what climate change actually is — an immediate threat to people alive today, a driver of inequality and injustice, and one of the biggest and most consequential challenges in human history.

In short, we are in a climate emergency.

This heat is climate change. This drought is climate change.

We’ve got to say it. Over and over and over.

This is climate change

Just thought you should know Image

June 15th 2021

Out West, fire fuels are near all-time records for dryness. And the dry season has just begun, with no meaningful rain expected until November. More than two-thirds of the Western US is now in severe drought, or worse — the most expansive drought on record.

A new study out this month shows for the first time a 70-year trend of dryness in the Western US that explicitly ties global warming to a feedback loop of drier conditions.

This drought is quickly moving beyond the scale of anything we've experienced before.

A growing number of scientific studies are concluding that heat waves in some cases can be directly attributed to climate change. That means the U.S. West and the rest of the world can expect more extreme heat waves in the future. What’s behind the heat wave in the American West?Blistering heat in the West is bringing new concerns heading into the weekend about power outages, with residents in many locations being asked to limit their use. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports live for TODAY from Las Vegas, and Dylan Dreyer looks at where the heat is headed.nbcnews.to

June 20th 2021

The impacts are getting worse

Three of the largest reservoirs in the United States — Lake Oroville, Lake Mead, and Lake Powell — are dealing with water levels that are so low, their hydropower generation may be forced to shut down in the coming months. Even if rain comes, the water levels could continue to drop because of additional evaporation from the record heat. In the Bay Area, some municipalities are considering building water pipelines. The fight over water is escalating. Fires are burning more fiercely than at any time in millennia.

Water in California's Lake Oroville will fall so low this summer that its hydroelectric power plant will be forced to shut down for the first time cnn.com/2021/06/17/us/… @CNN #drought #climatechangeA California reservoir is expected to fall so low that a hydro-power plant will shut down for first timeThe water in Lake Oroville — the state’s second largest reservoir — has dropped precipitously this summer.cnn.com

June 18th 2021

And it’s not just in the United States. Globally, the amount of heat that’s being trapped by greenhouse gases has doubled in just the past 15 years. Not only are we not fixing the problem, we’re actively making it worse.

This is climate change

Fire Season is here, too soon. Our Valley is choked in smoke w/fires blazing on the other side of the LaSals. Just heard beloved Pack Creek Ranch has burned. Pray folks got out. A crucial gathering place for so many of us. We wrote first books there, wielded monkey wrenches, read Image

June 10th 2021

We need to change everything

The habitability of our climate should be non-negotiable.

June 9th 2021

Alright, one more time. Yes, the climate is changing. Yes, it's because of humans. Yes, there are things we can do to prevent the climate from changing more. Yes, there are things we can do to minimize climate impacts for the changes we can't prevent altogether.

June 9th 2021

Our first wildfire sunset of the year here in Minnesota and it's only June. This smoke travelled 1500 mi (2400 km) — half a continent — from Arizona and Utah. Heaven help us. We are in a climate emergency. We need to change everything. Image

June 17th 2021

None of this is inevitable. Our jobs, at this moment in history, are to make sure we hold our leaders accountable and provide care and aid to our neighbors in our collective struggle to build a world that works for everyone.

It’s not going to be easy. But it’s some of the most necessary work we’ll ever do.

