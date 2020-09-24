The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Air Travel, Bitcoin, Revolution – How do *you* have tough climate conversations?

Eric Holthaus Feb 23

If you live in the US or Europe, it’s extremely easy to have a huge carbon footprint and not realize it.

At the same time, even if you are aware of these facts, it’s easy to fall into a cycle of guilt and shame — or become obsessive about them and get too extreme in how the knowledge impacts your life and your relationships. Calling for revolution sometimes makes us forget that a revolution is made up of people and people have different approaches, different circumstances, different needs. (Although no one needs Bitcoin.)

Once you see how much climate impacts everything, is it possible for you to unsee it? How do you have conversations about this with your like-minded friends, colleagues, and loved ones who want to solve climate change?

We are all on this journey together. How is yours going?

