If you live in the US or Europe, it’s extremely easy to have a huge carbon footprint and not realize it.
A single two-hour flight contributes more greenhouse gases than three years worth of recycling saves.
A single Bitcoin transaction expends enough electricity to power the average US home for three weeks.
A diet with meat and dairy has nearly double the carbon footprint as a diet without it.
About 70% of all climate change since the industrial revolution was created by just 108 companies.
At the same time, even if you are aware of these facts, it’s easy to fall into a cycle of guilt and shame — or become obsessive about them and get too extreme in how the knowledge impacts your life and your relationships. Calling for revolution sometimes makes us forget that a revolution is made up of people and people have different approaches, different circumstances, different needs. (Although no one needs Bitcoin.)
Once you see how much climate impacts everything, is it possible for you to unsee it? How do you have conversations about this with your like-minded friends, colleagues, and loved ones who want to solve climate change?
We are all on this journey together. How is yours going?
Tuesday Thread: Air Travel, Bitcoin, Revolution – How do *you* have tough climate conversations?
