Tuesday Thread: Announcing 'Tomorrow' – what would your ideal weather service be?

Eric Holthaus22 hr agoComment 9

I’m super excited to announce that I’ve been working with Twitter to create a new weather service called Tomorrow.

The idea behind Tomorrow is simple: The weather is something that brings us all together.

Tomorrow is a weather service — emphasis on the word service — a community of people sharing resources and delivering justice, hope, connection, safety, and resilience in a world in urgent need of systemic action. Our goal is to change the narrative of our shared Tomorrow.

If you could imagine the ideal weather service, what services would it provide?

