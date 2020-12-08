The Biden-Harris campaign has put climate change and racial equity at the center of their administration’s plans. They’ve pledged 40% of a multi-trillion dollar climate plan to be spent on frontline communities, but of course anti-racism is much more than just money. A truly just transition is about whose ideas are heard and whose continue to be marginalized. We can’t transform every aspect of society without transforming whose voices matter.
What are the best ways that anti-racism aligns with climate action for you?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Tuesday Thread: Anti-racism and climate action
The Biden-Harris campaign has put climate change and racial equity at the center of their administration’s plans. They’ve pledged 40% of a multi-trillion dollar climate plan to be spent on frontline communities, but of course anti-racism is much more than just money. A truly just transition is about whose ideas are heard and whose continue to be marginalized. We can’t transform every aspect of society without transforming whose voices matter.
What are the best ways that anti-racism aligns with climate action for you?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.