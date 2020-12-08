The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Anti-racism and climate action

Eric HolthausDec 8, 2020Comment 13

The Biden-Harris campaign has put climate change and racial equity at the center of their administration’s plans. They’ve pledged 40% of a multi-trillion dollar climate plan to be spent on frontline communities, but of course anti-racism is much more than just money. A truly just transition is about whose ideas are heard and whose continue to be marginalized. We can’t transform every aspect of society without transforming whose voices matter.

What are the best ways that anti-racism aligns with climate action for you?

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Eric Holthaus. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack