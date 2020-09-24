Yesterday on The Phoenix, I wrote about the growing realization – even in President Biden’s own climate plan – that care work is at the core of building a world that works for everyone.
What kinds of care work do you think will be necessary over the next few years as the world switches into emergency mode on climate change?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Tuesday Thread: Care work and the climate emergency
Yesterday on The Phoenix, I wrote about the growing realization – even in President Biden’s own climate plan – that care work is at the core of building a world that works for everyone.
What kinds of care work do you think will be necessary over the next few years as the world switches into emergency mode on climate change?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.