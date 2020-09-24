The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Care work and the climate emergency

Eric HolthausMay 11Comment 13

Yesterday on The Phoenix, I wrote about the growing realization – even in President Biden’s own climate plan – that care work is at the core of building a world that works for everyone.

What kinds of care work do you think will be necessary over the next few years as the world switches into emergency mode on climate change?

