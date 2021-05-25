One year ago, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.
Like I wrote then, that day had been hundreds of years in the making.
In the year since, it’s more clear than ever that, as a society, we are all too willing to mourn for a few moments, and then continue on largely as before.
For hundreds of years, marginalized folks have been advocating for radical changes so that every single person has a chance to thrive. All too often, they’ve been met with silence.
May 25th 2021
All of us have the ability – the responsibility – to be actively anti-racist knowing that we live within a system that perpetuates this kind of violence. We have the responsibility to be revolutionary.
What has changed for you in the past year, personally?
Tuesday Thread: Climate and racial justice a year after George Floyd's murder
All of us have the ability – the responsibility – to be actively anti-racist knowing that we live within a system that perpetuates this kind of violence. We have the responsibility to be revolutionary.
What has changed for you in the past year, personally?
Check your email
