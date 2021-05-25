The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Climate and racial justice a year after George Floyd's murder

One year ago, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.

Like I wrote then, that day had been hundreds of years in the making.

In the year since, it’s more clear than ever that, as a society, we are all too willing to mourn for a few moments, and then continue on largely as before.

For hundreds of years, marginalized folks have been advocating for radical changes so that every single person has a chance to thrive. All too often, they’ve been met with silence.

I do not want to be silent for 9 minutes today. I want to scream. Maybe cry. But silence feels too on the nose.

All of us have the ability – the responsibility – to be actively anti-racist knowing that we live within a system that perpetuates this kind of violence. We have the responsibility to be revolutionary.

What has changed for you in the past year, personally?

