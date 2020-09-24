Yesterday, I shared a little bit about my personal multi-year journey with climate anxiety. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a “struggle” because I’d rather feel this gut-wrenching empathy for the world than not.
The most important thing I’ve learned is simple: Don’t inadvertently turn your climate anxiety into violence.
That happens when we seek to protect our own comfort at the expense of other people’s chances to survive and thrive. And if I can guess, it’s going to be a huge theme of the next few decades of climate action.
How about you? Do you experience climate anxiety? How do you make sure your response to climate anxiety is rooted in justice?
Tuesday Thread: Climate Anxiety
