Tuesday Thread: Climate Journalism

This week marks six months of The Phoenix.

When I started this community for climate revolutionaries, my goal was to show you what we’re fighting for, not just what we’re fighting against.

It feels like we’ve just barely scratched the surface. I’ve got at least 10 open story drafts, dozens more ideas, and a backlog of freelancers for months to come. There is SO MUCH to say about so much, and it’s all so worthy. If anything, I need some help to organize and prioritize it all.

That’s why I’m excited to announce I’m hiring my very first intern.

But I also need help from you: When you look at climate journalism today, what makes you most frustrated? What makes you most inspired? What are the missing stories? Who are the missing storytellers?

If there was one thing you could change about climate journalism, what would it be?

