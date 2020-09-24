I’ve been struggling with this series of thoughts for years: We’re so entrenched in a capitalist, extractive, exploitative economy. We’ve got to embark on a Just Transition as quickly as possible. So where does that leave businesses?
Is it OK to profit in the middle of a catastrophe? How about if you’re trying to help? What if your idea of helping is different than what’s really needed?
I’d love to know what you all think: Is there a place for capitalism in the zero carbon world we need to exist?
Tuesday Thread: Does capitalism have a role in a Just Transition?
