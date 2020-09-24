To kickoff The Phoenix’s inaugural membership drive (20% off all memberships this week only using this link), I shared three tips on how to become a climate revolutionary.
To transform our world into one that prioritizes climate justice, we’ll need revolutionary action, and we’ll need to do that work together. Both individual action and systemic change are necessary for this to happen, but where do you start?
Today, please share an example of how you’re incorporating individual-scale and system-scale into your own life.
Tuesday Thread: How do you balance individual action and systemic change?
