2020 has been a disaster. But it’s almost over. The closing days of 2020 bring hope of a better world that works for everyone.
We all need space to grieve and mourn injustice. We also need space to imagine what resilience and solidarity looks like: Remembering that we exist as part of a living ecosystem of people and animals and plants, and we have the capacity to help each other grow.
What are your stories of disaster and regrowth?
Tuesday Thread: How have you personally overcome disaster in your life?
