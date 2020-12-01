The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: How have you personally overcome disaster in your life?

Eric HolthausDec 1, 2020Comment 18

2020 has been a disaster. But it’s almost over. The closing days of 2020 bring hope of a better world that works for everyone.

We all need space to grieve and mourn injustice. We also need space to imagine what resilience and solidarity looks like: Remembering that we exist as part of a living ecosystem of people and animals and plants, and we have the capacity to help each other grow.

What are your stories of disaster and regrowth?

