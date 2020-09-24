The coastal Pacific Northwest is finishing up its worst heat wave in history. Right now in New York City’s Central Park, it feels like 102°F. In northern Minnesota, on Anishinaabe land, wild rice beds are drying up.
Climate change is here. It’s already happening.
This summer just started, but already the heat feels acute. Like a trauma. How is this weather affecting you, even if from afar?
Tuesday Thread: How is the heat affecting you?
