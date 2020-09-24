The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: How is the heat affecting you?

Eric HolthausJun 29Comment 30

The coastal Pacific Northwest is finishing up its worst heat wave in history. Right now in New York City’s Central Park, it feels like 102°F. In northern Minnesota, on Anishinaabe land, wild rice beds are drying up.

Climate change is here. It’s already happening.

This summer just started, but already the heat feels acute. Like a trauma. How is this weather affecting you, even if from afar?

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Eric Holthaus. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack
The Phoenix is on Substack – the place for independent writing