From where I’m writing, in Minnesota, it’s been snowing all day. Still, this weekend, we found the dark green leaves of tulips sprouting from the ground, and saw four Sandhill cranes flying overhead while we were playing outside.
What are your favorite signs of early spring? (And if you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, what are your favorite signs of early fall?)
Tuesday Thread: Is it spring where you are yet?
