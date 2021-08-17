The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: It's all so much

Hey everyone, I’m working on a post right now about trauma. My overwhelming feelings of the past several days are shock, worry, sadness, desperation, and empathy. If you’re feeling this way too, it’s OK to call this trauma.

From California to Haiti to Afghanistan, from fires to injustice to revolution, it’s all so much. And I’m just an observer — safe in my home with my kids and my garden and our pet hamster. Nothing makes sense.

What are you feeling right now?

