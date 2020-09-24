Though technically the first day of summer is still a few days away (winter for Southern Hemisphere friends, of course) the recent heat wave in North America has made it feel like some of the warmest days of the year. Our cactus window is looking very much at home here in Minneapolis with the record-high temperatures.
At the Phoenix, I’m super excited to announce that we’ve been growing a tremendous list of contributors from around the world over these past three months of Spring and new beginnings. I’m excited to start sharing their work with you next week.
What’s growing right now outside your window where you live?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Tuesday Thread: It's summer. What's growing outside your window right now?
Though technically the first day of summer is still a few days away (winter for Southern Hemisphere friends, of course) the recent heat wave in North America has made it feel like some of the warmest days of the year. Our cactus window is looking very much at home here in Minneapolis with the record-high temperatures.
At the Phoenix, I’m super excited to announce that we’ve been growing a tremendous list of contributors from around the world over these past three months of Spring and new beginnings. I’m excited to start sharing their work with you next week.
What’s growing right now outside your window where you live?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.