It’s Thanksgiving Day 2030. The US has reduced carbon emissions by more than 50% in a decade. Public land is returning to Indigenous stewardship. Our neighborhoods are healing from centuries of racial marginalization and violence. We are in the middle of a Just Transition.
Imagine where you might be on this day, what you’re doing, who you’re with. What are you most thankful for?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Tuesday Thread: Let's imagine a Just Transition
It’s Thanksgiving Day 2030. The US has reduced carbon emissions by more than 50% in a decade. Public land is returning to Indigenous stewardship. Our neighborhoods are healing from centuries of racial marginalization and violence. We are in the middle of a Just Transition.
Imagine where you might be on this day, what you’re doing, who you’re with. What are you most thankful for?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.