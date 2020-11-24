The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Let's imagine a Just Transition

Eric HolthausNov 24, 2020Comment 34

It’s Thanksgiving Day 2030. The US has reduced carbon emissions by more than 50% in a decade. Public land is returning to Indigenous stewardship. Our neighborhoods are healing from centuries of racial marginalization and violence. We are in the middle of a Just Transition.

Imagine where you might be on this day, what you’re doing, who you’re with. What are you most thankful for?

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Eric Holthaus. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack