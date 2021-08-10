The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Open chat about the IPCC

So, the report is out. How is everyone feeling about it?

For me, my emotions have been going in a roller coaster. When I first read through the report, I actually felt energized. Like “there’s so much work to do, let’s get at it.” Then, it hit me. And I spent a whole day being quiet. It’s a tough report, and there’s no right way to feel about it.

I’ll be hosting a series of live audio chats this week on Twitter Spaces — today’s is about eco-anxiety. I hope you’ll join us.

Today's @TwitterSpaces is about climate anxiety. https://t.co/EjxQbefuGy

Eric Holthaus @EricHolthaus

I'll be hosting live @TwitterSpaces chats this week about the IPCC report. Monday: The science Tuesday: Eco-anxiety Wednesday: Social movements &amp; rapid change Thursday: Weather, climate &amp; justice Friday: IPCC AMA Follow @currently for invites &amp; times. 💚 https://t.co/ME0m47MAjI

August 10th 2021

