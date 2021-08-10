So, the report is out. How is everyone feeling about it?
For me, my emotions have been going in a roller coaster. When I first read through the report, I actually felt energized. Like “there’s so much work to do, let’s get at it.” Then, it hit me. And I spent a whole day being quiet. It’s a tough report, and there’s no right way to feel about it.
I’ll be hosting a series of live audio chats this week on Twitter Spaces — today’s is about eco-anxiety. I hope you’ll join us.
Eric Holthaus
August 10th 2021
Tuesday Thread: Open chat about the IPCC
Eric Holthaus @EricHolthausI'll be hosting live @TwitterSpaces chats this week about the IPCC report. Monday: The science Tuesday: Eco-anxiety Wednesday: Social movements & rapid change Thursday: Weather, climate & justice Friday: IPCC AMA Follow @currently for invites & times. 💚 https://t.co/ME0m47MAjI
August 10th 20211 Retweet
