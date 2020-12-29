If you’re a climate activist, artist, organizer, or someone with a marginalized identity living on the frontlines of the climate emergency in any way, share a little bit about yourself in the comments and drop your Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal.
Offering direct financial support to folks who need it is one of the best things you can do to build a better world.
We can do this. Our futures are bound together. Mutual aid is revolutionary. <3
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Tuesday Thread: Pay it forward.
If you’re a climate activist, artist, organizer, or someone with a marginalized identity living on the frontlines of the climate emergency in any way, share a little bit about yourself in the comments and drop your Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal.
Offering direct financial support to folks who need it is one of the best things you can do to build a better world.
We can do this. Our futures are bound together. Mutual aid is revolutionary. <3
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.