Tuesday Thread: Pay it forward.

Eric HolthausDec 29, 2020Comment 29

If you’re a climate activist, artist, organizer, or someone with a marginalized identity living on the frontlines of the climate emergency in any way, share a little bit about yourself in the comments and drop your Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal.

Offering direct financial support to folks who need it is one of the best things you can do to build a better world.

We can do this. Our futures are bound together. Mutual aid is revolutionary. <3

