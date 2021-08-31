On Sunday, Hurricane Ida became the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana.
Those who have been affected in the Gulf Coast are enduring layer upon layer of grief, violence, and trauma right now. We can help their vision of a better world become a reality. The people who are hurting right now are our friends and neighbors and family. They are us.
With so much focus on New Orleans specifically, I wanted to see if we could assemble a group of organizations helping out throughout other parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and other affected areas. I personally donated today to the United Houma Nation, a state-recognized tribe whose homelands are located directly where Ida made landfall.
Please share links to donate or volunteer below, and help if you’re able.
Tuesday Thread: Resources for the Gulf Coast
