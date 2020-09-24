The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: School's out! What are your summer plans?

Eric HolthausJun 15Comment 5

I’m so pleased to share an essay today from UK educator Kit Rackley on ‘safeguarding’ — the idea that schools and teachers have a duty to protect students in order to foster a safe learning environment.

Considering school’s out, I figured this would be a topic that parents and teachers especially might connect with. Rackley believes that ethos of safeguarding also includes a duty to safeguard the climate system. They’ll be doing a @GeogChat on Wednesday on this issue for teachers at 7:30pm BST — 2:30pm ET.

As for us, we’re enjoying our first days in the public pools in more than a year, and planning our first family National Park trip in a few weeks to Yellowstone. What are your summer plans?

