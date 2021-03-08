The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Spring Cleaning

Eric HolthausMar 9Comment 4

We spent the day today – the warmest March 9th in the history of the Twin Cities – outside with kids and plants and rakes and shovels and countless thoughts about the weeks and years to come.

Last night, we planted cherry tomatoes, hot peppers, melons, and basil indoors for a garden we haven’t built yet in our new house.

Twitter avatar for @EricHolthausEric Holthaus @EricHolthaus
Set up my very first grow light. looking down at the floor of a doorway with 10 six-pack trays of seeds planted in brown soil in plastic egg cartons with a UV grow light overhead

March 8th 2021

Today I was thinking a lot about cleaning. What does it mean to purge things you don’t need to make space for what you will? Why is this the time of year that feels best to start something new?

What are you cleaning this week – physically and metaphorically – and what are you planning to start new in its place?

