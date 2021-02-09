The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Tomorrow is my 40th birthday. Tell me how much you love me. <3

Feb 9

I have absolutely zero shame. I’ve decided this is one of the main benefits of being 40.

Completely shamelessly, I’d love to hear how my presence in the world has affected you in some tiny way. In the tough moments to come, I’ll re-read this thread and know that we are all doing this work together. And we’ll all see how small actions can have ripple effects that can help build a better world for everyone. It’ll be the best present ever. <3

Tomorrow's my 40th birthday. Gonna sign off for a few days, take some walks in the snow, sleep in, have some great food, soak in a rooftop hot tub in below zero temps, look at the stars, and just generally be thankful that I'm sharing this wonderful world with all of you. ❤️

