I have absolutely zero shame. I’ve decided this is one of the main benefits of being 40.
Completely shamelessly, I’d love to hear how my presence in the world has affected you in some tiny way. In the tough moments to come, I’ll re-read this thread and know that we are all doing this work together. And we’ll all see how small actions can have ripple effects that can help build a better world for everyone. It’ll be the best present ever. <3
February 9th 2021
Tuesday Thread: Tomorrow is my 40th birthday. Tell me how much you love me. <3
February 9th 2021
