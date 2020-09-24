It’s Donald Trump’s last day as President of the United States.
400,000 people are dead. We are mourning friends, neighbors, and loved ones. We are facing so many emergencies – Covid-19, racial inequity, the climate crisis, the brutality of exploitative capitalism – it’s hard to know where to start.
Today’s going to be a very emotional day. I’ll be taking my kids outside in the snow to ring bells and light candles at 5:30pm in a national moment of remembrance. I hope you’ll join me.
While we grieve all the losses of the past four years, the incalculable harm, the stolen futures – this is also a moment of hope and promise and healing and repair.
What are you feeling right now? And what are you most looking forward to tomorrow?
Tuesday Thread: Trump's last day
Check your email
