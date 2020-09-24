The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: Trump's last day

Eric HolthausJan 19Comment 10

It’s Donald Trump’s last day as President of the United States.

400,000 people are dead. We are mourning friends, neighbors, and loved ones. We are facing so many emergencies – Covid-19, racial inequity, the climate crisis, the brutality of exploitative capitalism – it’s hard to know where to start.

Today’s going to be a very emotional day. I’ll be taking my kids outside in the snow to ring bells and light candles at 5:30pm in a national moment of remembrance. I hope you’ll join me.

While we grieve all the losses of the past four years, the incalculable harm, the stolen futures – this is also a moment of hope and promise and healing and repair.

What are you feeling right now? And what are you most looking forward to tomorrow?

