Today on The Phoenix, I did a bit of a rant about how the media isn’t making the connection between climate change and the dire drought out West.
For today’s discussion, I’m wondering if anyone has seen any recent examples of media that has got the connection — between climate and literally any aspect of the weather — right?
Tuesday Thread: What are some examples of stories that get the connection to climate right?
