Tuesday Thread: What are you looking forward to this summer?

Eric HolthausMay 4Comment 11

This weekend, we had our first celebration at our new house – warm weather, a passing rain shower, smores on a bonfire – it felt like early summer.

My four-year-old loved it:


What are you most looking forward to this summer?

