It’s been less than a week since Inauguration Day, but the climate wins are already racking up: Rejoining Paris, cancelling the Keystone XL pipeline, banning fossil fuel extraction on public lands.
Perhaps most shocking to me so far, though, was Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call yesterday for Biden to declare a climate emergency, and use emergency powers to act even more quickly and boldly to transform the US economy in line with climate justice.
In my climate preview of the Biden-Harris administration, I laid out the case for how the next few years could be truly transformative. What are the changes you’re looking forward to most?
Tuesday Thread: What are your biggest climate hopes for the Biden-Harris administration?
