Next week is the winter solstice, my favorite holiday of the year. It’s a moment of rebirth, of trust in cosmic-scale meaning, of hope.
Each year, I try to take a walk alone in the forest, notice my long shadow, think about all that I’m holding onto that I don’t want to keep weighing me down, and consciously let go. I give thanks for the year that has passed and the year that is to come.
What are your mid-winter traditions?
Tuesday Thread: What are your mid-winter traditions?
