The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: What are your mid-winter traditions?

Eric HolthausDec 15, 2020Comment 22

Next week is the winter solstice, my favorite holiday of the year. It’s a moment of rebirth, of trust in cosmic-scale meaning, of hope.

Each year, I try to take a walk alone in the forest, notice my long shadow, think about all that I’m holding onto that I don’t want to keep weighing me down, and consciously let go. I give thanks for the year that has passed and the year that is to come.

What are your mid-winter traditions?

Share

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2021 Eric Holthaus. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack