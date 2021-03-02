The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: What is giving you life right now?

Eric Holthaus

I’ll go first: Late February sun, wind chimes, the birds that made a nest in my front porch, watching the baby fishies grow up in our fish tank, the realization that every person I know could be getting their vaccine by May!

Twitter avatar for @EricHolthausEric Holthaus @EricHolthaus
Baby fishie 😍 Image

March 2nd 2021

