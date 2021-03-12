Last week’s thread on anxiety hit a chord. All of us – every single last one of us – are going through a lot right now. Everyone.
So this week, I just want to check in and leave you with this poem.
March 12th 2021
Do you have a favorite poem, one you keep coming back to?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Tuesday Thread: What is your favorite poem?
Last week’s thread on anxiety hit a chord. All of us – every single last one of us – are going through a lot right now. Everyone.
So this week, I just want to check in and leave you with this poem.
March 12th 2021151 Retweets555 Likes
Do you have a favorite poem, one you keep coming back to?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.