Tuesday Thread: What is your favorite poem?

Eric Holthaus13 hr agoComment 28

Last week’s thread on anxiety hit a chord. All of us – every single last one of us – are going through a lot right now. Everyone.

So this week, I just want to check in and leave you with this poem.

Today I want    to resolve nothing. I only want to walk a little longer in the cold blessing of the rain,    and lift my face to it. Kim Addonizio

Do you have a favorite poem, one you keep coming back to?

