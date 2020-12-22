This has been a hard year for everyone. But looking back, through all the struggle, we’ve achieved so much. There was a lot of good that happened – I want to give us a chance to share that with each other.
What’s something that you’re especially proud of that happened this year? (It could be anything: Making a special piece of art, baking a perfect sourdough, helping your kid learn how to read – anything!)
Tuesday Thread: What is your proudest achievement of this year?
