Spring is finally in full swing here in Minnesota and we’ve spent the past few evenings building new garden beds, moving dirt, and planting seedlings that we were gifted by a close friend after our first round of seedlings received some major frost damage in a late-season cold snap.
I’m so grateful for these plants right now.
What is a gift you’ve received recently that has given you energy to keep believing that a better world is possible?
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Tuesday Thread: What's a gift you've received recently?
Spring is finally in full swing here in Minnesota and we’ve spent the past few evenings building new garden beds, moving dirt, and planting seedlings that we were gifted by a close friend after our first round of seedlings received some major frost damage in a late-season cold snap.
I’m so grateful for these plants right now.
What is a gift you’ve received recently that has given you energy to keep believing that a better world is possible?
Share
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.