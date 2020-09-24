The Phoenix

Tuesday Thread: What's a gift you've received recently?

Eric Holthaus14 hr agoComment 4

Spring is finally in full swing here in Minnesota and we’ve spent the past few evenings building new garden beds, moving dirt, and planting seedlings that we were gifted by a close friend after our first round of seedlings received some major frost damage in a late-season cold snap.

I’m so grateful for these plants right now.

What is a gift you’ve received recently that has given you energy to keep believing that a better world is possible?

