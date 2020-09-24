The Phoenix
This historic winter storm has created a situation in which the state's over-reliance on fossil fuels is having disastrous results. A Green New Deal co…
Eric Holthaus
Your favorite libertarian nerdbucks have never had a bigger environmental footprint.
Eric Holthaus
Tuesday Thread: Mutual aid for TexasThis week, one of the worst winter storms in US history is hitting the deep South. In Texas, an “electric grid emergency” has plunged one-third …
Eric Holthaus
Tuesday Thread: Tomorrow is my 40th birthday. Tell me how much you love me. <3I have absolutely zero shame. I’ve decided this is one of the main benefits of being 40. Completely shamelessly, I’d love to hear how my presenc…
Eric Holthaus
Centuries of injustice have made the South what it is today. Ingrid Cruz writes about how Mississippi is advocating for a more sustainable future.
Eric Holthaus
A new bill introduced by Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Earl Blumenauer would require the president to invoke emergency powers to tackle th…
Eric Holthaus
Tuesday Thread: Does capitalism have a role in a Just Transition?I’ve been struggling with this series of thoughts for years: We’re so entrenched in a capitalist, extractive, exploitative economy. We’ve got to…
Eric Holthaus
The cracks in the old world are breaking, and we're finally entering a world where climate justice will prevail. We can get there by listening.
Eric Holthaus
Tuesday Thread: What are your biggest climate hopes for the Biden-Harris administration?It’s been less than a week since Inauguration Day, but the climate wins are already racking up: Rejoining Paris, cancelling the Keystone XL pipe…
Eric Holthaus
After a mid-winter fire, the Tuluksak Native Community has lost its only water source. Supplies are running low. Here's how to help.
Eric Holthaus
The 22-year old recited a stunning poem at the Inauguration. She's put her heart and words into the climate emergency, too.
Eric Holthaus
The Biden-Harris Administration will take an intersectional approach to heal a country in crisis. Here's a preview of their climate plan.
Eric Holthaus
