The Phoenix

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How to Structure Proactive Recommendations through LLM
For product builders wiring a model up to a calendar and trying to work out how to organize what comes out the other side
Aug 27
•
Shivani Singh
January 2026
Health Data and Wearables: Signal, Noise, and the Cost of Optimization
Some learnings digging through the noise about effects of health tracking
Jan 8
•
Shivani Singh
6
December 2025
Mapping the Voice AI Stack Across Modern Business Workflows
How businesses are leveraging voice AI to improve their business metrics and customer experience
Dec 29, 2025
•
Shivani Singh
1
1
© 2026 Shivani
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